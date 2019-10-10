SoftBank-backed Vir Biotechnology raises $143 mln in U.S. IPO

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology VIR.O priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, a fresh blow for SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T Vision Fund, owner of 21% in the infectious disease researcher.

San Francisco-based Vir raised $142.9 million having previously set a price range of $20-$22 per share. The IPO valued Vir at $2.2 billion.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.