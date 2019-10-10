US Markets

SoftBank-backed Vir Biotechnology raises $143 mln in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Vir Biotechnology priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, a fresh blow for SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund, owner of 21% in the infectious disease researcher.

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology VIR.O priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, a fresh blow for SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T Vision Fund, owner of 21% in the infectious disease researcher.

San Francisco-based Vir raised $142.9 million having previously set a price range of $20-$22 per share. The IPO valued Vir at $2.2 billion.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular