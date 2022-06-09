SoftBank-backed tech unicorn Kavak lays off 150 in Brazil operation

By Steven Grattan

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Online car dealership Kavak has scaled back its operations in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro less than a year after expanding to Brazil from Mexico, firing an estimated 150 employees, local newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on Thursday.

Founded in 2016 and backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, Kavak became Mexico’s first tech “unicorn” last October when it reported a valuation of more than $1 billion, making it the second-most valuable startup in Latin America.

O Estado de S.Paulo spoke to various of the company's laid-off employees, who claim the dismissals were due to the poor performance of the company's business of buying and selling new and used cars.

An estimated 100 of the layoffs took place in the company's Rio operations.

The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comment by the time of publication.

U.S. online used-car retailer Carvana Co <CVNA.N> in May laid off about 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, as it scrambled to solve its profitability after poor results.

Kavak, which also operates in Argentina, started its journey in Brazil's financial capital Sao Paulo in July 2021. The company expanded into Rio in January this year with plans to invest around $103.92 million and have an inventory of 4,000 vehicles for sale within its first year.

(Reporting by Steven Grattan)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

