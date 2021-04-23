US Markets

SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that could value the company at around $2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday.

Adds details from report, background on Mapbox

April 23 (Reuters) - Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T in a deal that could value the company at around $2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday.

The San Francisco-headquartered company is in talks with SVF Investment Corp 3 SVFC.O to take it public, the report said, citing a U.S. banking source. (https://bit.ly/3aCbYLw)

Investment banks including Cantor Fitzgerald LP, Citigroup Inc C.N, Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and UBS AG [RIC:RIC:UBSAG.UL] could be involved in the deal, Sky said.

SoftBank has invested in Mapbox through its tech-focused Vision Fund, which led a $164 million funding round for the company in 2017.

Mapbox, whose website showed it has raised a total $226 million so far, was valued at $1.2 billion as of April 2020, according to data from PitchBook.

Founded in 2010, the company provides mapping services and a location cloud platform for developers. The company does not have an app but it has over 700 million monthly active users of its maps and is 100% carbon neutral, according to its website.

The company's customers include Facebook Inc FB.O, Snap Inc SNAP.N, IBM Corp IBM.N, Lonely Planet, CNN and Instacart.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Mapbox could not be reached.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C JPM FB SNAP IBM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular