SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News
Adds details from report, background on Mapbox
April 23 (Reuters) - Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T in a deal that could value the company at around $2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday.
The San Francisco-headquartered company is in talks with SVF Investment Corp 3 SVFC.O to take it public, the report said, citing a U.S. banking source. (https://bit.ly/3aCbYLw)
Investment banks including Cantor Fitzgerald LP, Citigroup Inc C.N, Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and UBS AG [RIC:RIC:UBSAG.UL] could be involved in the deal, Sky said.
SoftBank has invested in Mapbox through its tech-focused Vision Fund, which led a $164 million funding round for the company in 2017.
Mapbox, whose website showed it has raised a total $226 million so far, was valued at $1.2 billion as of April 2020, according to data from PitchBook.
Founded in 2010, the company provides mapping services and a location cloud platform for developers. The company does not have an app but it has over 700 million monthly active users of its maps and is 100% carbon neutral, according to its website.
The company's customers include Facebook Inc FB.O, Snap Inc SNAP.N, IBM Corp IBM.N, Lonely Planet, CNN and Instacart.
SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Mapbox could not be reached.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources