SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News

April 23 (Reuters) - Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T in a deal that could value the company at around $2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday.

The Washington-based company is in talks with SVF Investment Corp 3 SVFC.O to take it public, the report said, citing a U.S. banking source. https://bit.ly/3aCbYLw

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.