US Markets

SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that could value the company at around $2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday.

April 23 (Reuters) - Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T in a deal that could value the company at around $2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday.

The Washington-based company is in talks with SVF Investment Corp 3 SVFC.O to take it public, the report said, citing a U.S. banking source. https://bit.ly/3aCbYLw

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular