SoftBank-backed ride-hailing firm Grab set to announce layoffs - sources

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing and payments firm Grab is set to announce layoffs on Tuesday, sources told Reuters.

Grab, Southeast Asia's most valuable startup that is backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T and was last valued at $14 billion, flagged the layoffs at a townhall for staff, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Grab is expected to cut 5% of its staff, or around 300 people, one source said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin and Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

