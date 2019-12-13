SoftBank-backed Paytm to allot 2.6 mln shares in fundraising

Adds comment from source, details on funding

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Indian digital payments startup Paytm's parent is set to allot about 2.6 million shares to investors, according to a latest filing by the company.

According to the filing, the amount raised is 47.24 billion rupees ($658.21 million).

A source familiar with the matter said the allotment by One 97 Communications Ltd was part of last month's $1 billion fundraise, which valued Paytm at $16 billion.

Alibaba's BABA.N Alipay, SoftBank's 9984.T SVF Panther (Cayman) and funds managed by T Rowe Price TROW.O were among the investors, financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler dated Dec. 12 showed.

Paytm did not respond to a request for a comment.

($1 = 71.7700 Indian rupees)

