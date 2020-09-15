US Markets
IPOB

SoftBank-backed Opendoor to go public via Social Capital II merger in $4.8 bln deal

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

SoftBank-backed home-selling platform Opendoor is going public through a merger with a blank-check company led by venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya in a deal that will value the combined entity at $4.8 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Sept 15 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed home-selling platform Opendoor is going public through a merger with a blank-check company led by venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya in a deal that will value the combined entity at $4.8 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Opendoor buys properties from sellers and makes repairs, at a service charge, and then lists them for sale. As part of the deal with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II IPOB.N, Opendoor will get $1 billion cash, including $600 million from investors such as BlackRock and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and Palihapitiya.

Social Capital shares jumped 21% in pre-market trade.

A blank-check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), uses capital raised through an initial public offering to buy a private company, usually within two years. The deal then takes the private company public.

Once confined to the backwaters of capital markers, SPACs emerged this year as a major driver of IPOs, led in part recently by deals for space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and fantasy sports and gambling company DraftKings Inc.

Social Capital, the blank-check firm backed by Virgin Galactic Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya, raised $360 million when it went public in April.

SPAC acquisitions in 2020 have jumped to a record $27.4 billion, including debt, with a further $35.2 billion of deals announced and pending completion, according to SPAC Research. SPAC deals last year hit $24.8 billion.

Several private companies, including electric carmaker Fisker, healthcare services provider MultiPlan and sales and marketing services provider Advantage Solutions Inc, have gone public through a SPAC deal this year.

Other high-profile investors like Bill Ackman and Michael Klein have also raised billions through their SPACs this year. Ackman's SPAC Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd PSTH_u.N raised $4 billion in its IPO in July, making it the largest SPAC IPO.

In 2018, SoftBank's Vision Fund invested $400 million in Opendoor, which was founded in 2014.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPOB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular