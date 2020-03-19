SoftBank-backed OneWeb considers filing for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News
OneWeb, the satellite operator backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, is considering a possible bankruptcy filing to address a cash crunch, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company is considering seeking court protection even as it continues to review possible out-of-court options, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3a4qvxh)
A SoftBank spokeswoman declined to comment, while OneWeb did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
