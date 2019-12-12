SoftBank-backed OneConnect set to raise $312 mln in U.S. IPO - source

By Joshua Franklin and Scott Murdoch

NEW YORK/SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Co's2318.HK OneConnect Financial Technology OCFT.K is set to raise around $312 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Thursday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

OneConnect is selling around 31.2 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $10. Earlier this month, it had aimed to sell 36 million ADS at a price between $12 to $14 per share range but on Wednesday lowered its to $9 to $10 per share and set a goal of selling 26 million ADS.

A spokesman for OneConnect declined to comment. The sources requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak about the deal.

The IPO valued OneConnect at around $3.7 billion, one of the sources said, well below its $7.5 billion valuation last year when it raised $750 million in its maiden funding round from investors including Japan's SoftBank Corp 9434.Tand Japanese financial firm SBI Group.

OneConnect had revenues of 1.55 billion yuan ($220.2 million) in the first nine months of 2019, up 72% from the year-ago period, but losses widened to 1 billion yuan from 579 million yuan.

In 2019, U.S. investors have been reluctant to back companies going public with large losses, and shares of money-losing companies like Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N and Lyft Inc LYFT.O have struggled since their IPOs.

OneConnect is due to begin trading on Friday on the New York Exchange under the symbol "OCFT".

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are among the main banks working on the IPO.

