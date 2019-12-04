Softbank-backed OneConnect faces $2.6 billion haircut in year's largest IPO down round

WeWork would have been the largest IPO down round of 2019, but it may be another SoftBank-backed deal instead.



Chinese software platform OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) faces a $2.6 billion valuation markdown on next week’s offering - the largest IPO down round in years based on dollar amount.



At the midpoint of the $12 to $14 range, OneConnect plans to raise $468 million at a fully diluted market cap of $4.9 billion. It previously raised $750 million in a 2018 round led by SoftBank that valued the company at $7.5 billion. On a per-share basis, a $13 IPO price represents a 42% cut from its last round.





Notable IPO Down Rounds CompanyDescription Offer Date Valuation at IPO* Valuation Markdown at IPO† Square (SQ) 11/18/15 $3.2B -$2.8B Mobile payment service provider for small businesses. Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) 5/25/16 $237M -$2.8B Biotech developing therapies for life-threatening forms of pulmonary hypertension. OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) 12/12/19 $4.9B -$2.6B Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms. Domo (DOMO) 6/28/18 $560M -$1.7B Provides on-demand access to real-time business data. Box (BOX) 1/22/15 $1.9B -$0.5B Provides enterprises with a cloud-based storage and collaboration platform.

*Fully diluted market cap at IPO. †Private valuation based on SEC filings, company statements, estimates, and online news.

