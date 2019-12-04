Softbank-backed OneConnect faces $2.6 billion haircut in year's largest IPO down round
WeWork would have been the largest IPO down round of 2019, but it may be another SoftBank-backed deal instead.
Chinese software platform OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) faces a $2.6 billion valuation markdown on next week’s offering - the largest IPO down round in years based on dollar amount.
At the midpoint of the $12 to $14 range, OneConnect plans to raise $468 million at a fully diluted market cap of $4.9 billion. It previously raised $750 million in a 2018 round led by SoftBank that valued the company at $7.5 billion. On a per-share basis, a $13 IPO price represents a 42% cut from its last round.
|Notable IPO Down Rounds
|CompanyDescription
|Offer Date
|Valuation at IPO*
|Valuation Markdown at IPO†
|Square (SQ)
|11/18/15
|$3.2B
|-$2.8B
|Mobile payment service provider for small businesses.
|Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
|5/25/16
|$237M
|-$2.8B
|Biotech developing therapies for life-threatening forms of pulmonary hypertension.
|OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
|12/12/19
|$4.9B
|-$2.6B
|Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms.
|Domo (DOMO)
|6/28/18
|$560M
|-$1.7B
|Provides on-demand access to real-time business data.
|Box (BOX)
|1/22/15
|$1.9B
|-$0.5B
|Provides enterprises with a cloud-based storage and collaboration platform.
