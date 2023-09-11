News & Insights

US Markets
AMGN

SoftBank-backed Neumora Therapeutics aims to raise up to $264.8 mln in US IPO

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 11, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Adds details on listing and background in paragraphs 2-6

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical firm Neumora Therapeutics, backed by Amgen AMGN.O and Japan's SoftBank 9984.T, is aiming to raise up to $264.8 million in its U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Neumora, which is developing drugs for brain disease, is offering 14.7 million shares priced between $16 and $18 apiece.

Several high-profile startups had to shelve their listing plans for most of the past two years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a spike in interest rates kept markets volatile.

Watertown, Massachusetts-based Neumora's announcement comes on the heels of grocery delivery service Instacart, SoftBank's chip designer Arm and marketing automation firm Klaviyo planning for IPOs.

The listings, if successful, could revive the U.S. IPO market, which has already shown signs of life this year on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate policy will help the country's economy experience a "soft landing", where inflation falls without a recession or big job losses.

JPMorgan Chase JPM.N and Bank of America BAC.N are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
JPM
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.