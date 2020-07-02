US Markets
SoftBank-backed Lemonade soars 73% in U.S. market debut

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares of SoftBank-backed insurance startup Lemonade Inc surged 73% in their market debut, capitalizing on the rebound in U.S. investor demand for new listings following the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's shares opened at $50.06 on the New York Stock Exchange, compared to their initial public offering (IPO) price of $29. The opening price values the company at $2.75 billion.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

