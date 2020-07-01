US Markets
GOOGL

SoftBank-backed Lemonade raises IPO price range

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

SoftBank Group Corp-backed insurance startup Lemonade Inc on Wednesday increased the target range for its U.S. initial public offering, looking to raise up to $308 million at a market capitalization of $1.54 billion.

Adds details on pricing, background

July 1 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp-backed 9984.T insurance startup Lemonade Inc on Wednesday increased the target range for its U.S. initial public offering, looking to raise up to $308 million at a market capitalization of $1.54 billion.

The company intends to sell 11 million shares in the IPO at a target range of $26 to $28 per share, according to a filing. (https://bit.ly/3dVnD72)

It had earlier expected the offering to be priced between $23 and $26 per share.

The insurance startup was valued at $2.1 billion last year after it raised $300 million in a funding round led by Japan's SoftBank, and included insurer Allianz SE ALVG.DE, Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O and venture capital arm GV.

Lemonade, started in late 2016, said it has digitized the entire insurance process, replacing brokers and paperwork with algorithms and providing policies in as little as 90 seconds and claim payments in three minutes.

The company is expected to price its offering later in the day and list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LMND" on Thursday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular