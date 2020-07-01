SoftBank-backed Lemonade raises $319 mln in IPO -source

July 1 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp -backed insurance startup Lemonade Inc raised $329 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Lemonade priced 11 million shares at $29 per share, the source said. This was above its indicated price range, which it had raised to between $26 and $28 per share earlier on Wednesday. It had previously guided for the offering to be priced between $23 and $26 per share.

The source requested not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. Lemonade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York Editing by Chris Reese) ((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: LEMONADE IPO/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.