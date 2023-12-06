SoftBank-backed Klook raises $210 mln in post-pandemic travel rebound

Dec 7 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T backed booking service provider Klook Travel Technologies has raised $210 million in a funding round, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Hong Kong-based startup seeks to expand as travel has recovered post the COVID-19 pandemic.

