SoftBank-backed Klook raises $210 mln in post-pandemic travel rebound

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

December 06, 2023 — 09:35 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T backed booking service provider Klook Travel Technologies has raised $210 million in a funding round, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Hong Kong-based startup seeks to expand as travel has recovered post the COVID-19 pandemic.

