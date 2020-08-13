SoftBank-backed KE Holdings prices IPO above target range

Aug 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed KE Holdings Inc BEKE.N said on Thursday it sold $2.12 billion worth of shares after its U.S. initial public offering was priced above the target range.

The company, which owns real estate brokerage brand Lianjia and housing transactions platform Beike, sold 106 million American depositary shares (ADS) priced at $20 a piece. https://bwnews.pr/33TNiLI

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.