SoftBank-backed KE Holdings prices IPO above target range

Noor Zainab Hussain
SoftBank-backed KE Holdings Inc said on Thursday it sold $2.12 billion worth of shares after its U.S. initial public offering was priced above the target range.

The company, which owns real estate brokerage brand Lianjia and housing transactions platform Beike, sold 106 million American depositary shares (ADS) priced at $20 a piece. https://bwnews.pr/33TNiLI

