SoftBank-backed Inter plans further international expansion in 2022, says CEO

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Banco Inter SA BIDI11.SA plans to start operations in new countries in the second half of 2022, its Chief Executive Joao Menin told investors on Thursday.

Inter, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, is currently in Brazil and in the U.S., where it acquired fintech Usend in August. Menin did not disclose the new markets the bank is considering entering, but said in four years international operations will likely account for 50% of its revenues.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

