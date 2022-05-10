SoftBank-backed Indonesia fund East Ventures raises $550 mln

Contributor
Fanny Potkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Indonesia's East Ventures said on Tuesday it had raised $550 million for a new fund focused on Southeast Asian startups.

The decade-old venture capital firm, which says it has more than $1 billion in assets under management, was an early backer of several large Indonesian startups, including GoTo GOTO.JK and travel booking site Traveloka.

Of the newly raised fund, $150 million would be allocated to early-stage deals and $400 million to growth-stage deals, managing partner Willson Cuaca said in a statement.

The new fund’s backers include SoftBank's internet subsidiary Z Holdings Corp 4689.T, a longtime East Ventures investor.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

