SoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 mln IPO

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group 9984.T-backed Indian logistics firm Delhivery filed for an initial public offering of up to 74.6 billion rupees ($997.33 million), according to its draft herring prospectus dated Nov. 1.

($1 = 74.8000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.