SoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 mln IPO

SoftBank Group-backed Indian logistics firm Delhivery filed for an initial public offering of up to 74.6 billion rupees ($997.33 million), according to its draft herring prospectus dated Nov. 1.

($1 = 74.8000 Indian rupees)

