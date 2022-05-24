SoftBank-backed Indian logistics firm Delhivery set to list at small premium

US Markets
Delhivery, an Indian logistics startup backed by SoftBank Group, was set to list on the domestic stock exchange at a small premium of 1.68% to offer price of 487 rupees on Tuesday.

