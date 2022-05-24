SoftBank-backed Indian logistics firm Delhivery set to list at small premium
BENGALURU, May 24 (Reuters) - Delhivery, an Indian logistics startup backed by SoftBank Group 9984.T, was set to list on the domestic stock exchange at a small premium of 1.68% to offer price of 487 rupees on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
