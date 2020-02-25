SoftBank-backed Grab raising $856 mln from Japanese investors

Adds details on usage of funds and comments by MUFG

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride hailer Grab is raising $706 million from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T and $150 million from Japanese IT services firm TIS Inc 3626.T, as it seeks to expand aggressively into financial services.

"MUFG's investment into Grab is a vote of confidence in our super app strategy and our ability to build a long-term, sustainable business," Ming Maa, Grab's president, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Grab, backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, said it will use the funding to offer lending, insurance and wealth management products and services for Southeast Asian consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

MUFG's deputy president and incoming CEO Hironori Kamezawa said the bank will combine Grab's advanced technologies and data management expertise with its financial experience. "We believe that this alliance will also generate additional momentum for our ongoing digital transformation of MUFG," he said.

Separately, Grab also said that TIS Inc, part of TIS INTEC Group, is investing $150 million in the company.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com; +65 64035676;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.