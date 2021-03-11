US Markets
UWMC

SoftBank-backed Grab in talks to go public in nearly $40 bln SPAC deal - sources

Contributors
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Anirban Sen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company that could value the ride-hailing giant at nearly $40 billion, making it the largest ever blank-check deal, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

By Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen

March 11 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company that could value the ride-hailing giant at nearly $40 billion, making it the largest ever blank-check deal, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day SoftBank-backed Grab was in talks with Altimeter Capital Management LP.

Singapore-based Grab is expected to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion from private investors, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3rD4XR6)

Reuters first reported in January, citing sources, that Grab was exploring a listing in the United States.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that raise funds through an initial public offering to take a private company public.

Other recent large SPAC deals include UMW Holdings Corp's UWMC.N $16-billion merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores, and the $24-billion deal that luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors struck with a Michael Klein-backed SPAC.

Altimeter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Grab could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

(Additional reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UWMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular