Softbank-backed Fortress Investment raises offer for Japan's Unizo

Softbank-backed Fortress Investment Group has raised its offer for Unizo Holdings Co by 27% to 5,200 yen per share after Blackstone Group sweetened its offer as the bidding war for the Japanese hotel operator heats up.
