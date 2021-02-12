US Markets

SoftBank-backed e-commerce giant Coupang files for IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Friday, looking to cash in on a record boom in capital markets.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Friday, looking to cash in on a record boom in capital markets.

Total revenue rose to $11.97 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $6.27 billion year earlier.

Net loss narrowed to $474.9 million from $698.8 million in the same period.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters