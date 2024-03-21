Softbank-backed doValue in exclusive talks with Elliott over rival Gardant

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Softbank-backed doValue DOVA.MI, Italy's biggest bad loan company, on Thursday said it had entered exclusive talks with Elliott Advisors and another fund to buy rival Gardant.

Companies in the non-performing loan (NPL)sector are under pressure to consolidate as banks' surprisingly healthy loan books have reduced the need for the disposals of impaired debts that used to feed the NPL market.

"Negotiations will now proceed on an exclusive basis aimed at finalizing a binding agreement for the potential combination with Gardant," doValue said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

