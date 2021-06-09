SoftBank-backed Doordash enters Japan

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc DASH.N, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, announced the launch of services in Japan on Wednesday, joining an increasingly crowded market that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services will be initially limited to the city of Sendai in Miyagi prefecture, the money losing delivery firm told reporters, in a step that follows expansion to Canada and Australia.

SoftBank already backs some of the largest delivery services in Japan, such as Uber Eats from Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N and Demae-can Co Ltd 2484.T.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

