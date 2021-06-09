US Markets
DASH

SoftBank-backed Doordash enters Japan

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, announced the launch of services in Japan on Wednesday, joining an increasingly crowded market that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc DASH.N, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, announced the launch of services in Japan on Wednesday, joining an increasingly crowded market that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services will be initially limited to the city of Sendai in Miyagi prefecture, the money losing delivery firm told reporters, in a step that follows expansion to Canada and Australia.

SoftBank already backs some of the largest delivery services in Japan, such as Uber Eats from Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N and Demae-can Co Ltd 2484.T.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DASH UBER

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular