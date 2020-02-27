SoftBank-backed DoorDash confidentially files for IPO

Adds valuation, background

Feb 27 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed 9984.T food delivery startup DoorDash said on Thursday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

DoorDash competes with Uber Technologies Inc's UBER.N Uber Eats, GrubHub Inc GRUB.N and Postmates Inc and is currently valued at nearly $13 billion.

It counts SoftBank Vision Fund, DST Global, Temasek Capital and Sequoia Capital among its top investors.

In 2019, the company raised $600 million from its existing and new investors Darsana Capital Partners and Sands Capital.

