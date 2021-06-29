US Markets
DDL

SoftBank-backed Dingdong valued at $6.6 bln as shares rise 19% in NYSE debut

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shares of Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, opened 19% above their offer price in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, giving the Chinese grocery app a valuation of $6.6 billion.

Adds IPO details, other background

June 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Dingdong DDL.N, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, opened 19% above their offer price in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, giving the Chinese grocery app a valuation of $6.6 billion.

The stock opened at $28 per share, up from the initial public offering price of $23.50. At that valuation, Dingdong would be worth 29% more than the $5.1 billion it was valued at after the Japanese conglomerate invested in it last month.

Earlier, the company raised $95.7 million, selling more than 4 million American depositary shares. The pricing was at the lower end of a range announced earlier.

The IPO size was slashed to almost a fourth of Dingdong's initial target, indicating a lukewarm response from investors despite a sustained mania for new listings in the United States.

Established in 2017 and backed also by Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital, Dingdong operates mainly in China's first-tier cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular