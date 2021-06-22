US Markets
PDD

SoftBank-backed Dingdong targets over $6 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese unicorn Dingdong, backed by SoftBank's first Vision Fund, is aiming for over $6 billion valuation in its New York debut as the online grocer joins Asian tech startups seeking to tap into the IPO boom in the United States.

Adds details from filing, investors

June 22 (Reuters) - Chinese unicorn Dingdong, backed by SoftBank's first Vision Fund, is aiming for over $6 billion valuation in its New York debut as the online grocer joins Asian tech startups seeking to tap into the IPO boom in the United States.

The company said it aims to raise up to $357 million in its IPO as it seeks to compete in a crowded sector that has seen established players including Alibaba Group 9988.HK and Pinduoduo PDD.O competing aggressively.

Dingdong, which is also backed by Tiger Global Management, will sell 14 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) priced between $23.50 and $25.50 each, according to its filing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled online demand for fresh produce in China. Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK-backed Missfresh, another Chinese online grocery startup, also set its IPO terms earlier on Tuesday, targeting a valuation of nearly $3.8 billion.

Dingdong plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DDL". Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse are the IPO's lead underwriters.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PDD DDL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular