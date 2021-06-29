SoftBank-backed Dingdong raises $95.7 mln in downsized U.S. IPO

June 29 (Reuters) - Chinese grocery app Dingdong DDL.N, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, raised about $95.69 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday after downsizing it on Monday.

The company was earlier planning to raise up to $357 million in its IPO.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

