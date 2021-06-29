US Markets
SoftBank-backed Dingdong raises $95.7 mln in downsized U.S. IPO

Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, raised about $95.69 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday after downsizing it on Monday.

The company was earlier planning to raise up to $357 million in its IPO.

