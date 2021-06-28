SoftBank-backed Dingdong downsizes U.S. IPO, targets up to $94.4 mln raise

June 28 (Reuters) - Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, downsized its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, according to a filing.

It is now looking to raise up to $94.4 million, compared with its earlier expected raise of up to $357 million.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.