SoftBank-backed Dingdong downsizes U.S. IPO, targets up to $94.4 mln raise

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, downsized its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, according to a filing.

It is now looking to raise up to $94.4 million, compared with its earlier expected raise of up to $357 million.

