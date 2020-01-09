SoftBank-backed delivery app Rappi lays off 6% of workforce -statement

Adds comment from source close to the company

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Latin American delivery app Rappi has laid off 6% of its workforce, the company said in a statement, without specifying the number of jobs cut.

Rappi said SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, which is a major shareholder and has a board seat, was involved in the decision, adding the company intends to invest in technology and software professionals focused on the experience of users.

One source close to the company said Rappi still has plans to grow despite the layoffs.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Daina Beth Salomon in Mexico City; Editing by Christian Plumb and Lisa Shumaker)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.