Softbank-backed delivery app Rappi lays off 6% of workforce-statement

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Softbank-backed Latin American delivery app Rappi has laid off 6% of its workforce, the company said in a statement, without providing a raw number on the job cuts.

Rappi said Softbank Group Corp 9984.T , which is a major shareholder and has a board seat, was involved in the decision, adding the company intends to invest in technology and "user experience" teams.

