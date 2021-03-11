US Markets
CPNG

SoftBank-backed Coupang valued at $109 bln in blockbuster debut

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSH SMITH

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp-backed Coupang soared more than 81% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the South Korean e-commerce giant at $109 billion.

March 11 (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Group Corp-backed 9984.T Coupang CPNG.N soared more than 81% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the South Korean e-commerce giant at $109 billion.

Stock opened at $63.5, compared to the raised offer price of $35 per share which fetched around $4.6 billion for Coupang, in the biggest U.S. initial public offering this year.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular