SoftBank-backed Coupang valued at $109 bln in blockbuster debut

March 11 (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Group Corp-backed 9984.T Coupang CPNG.N soared more than 81% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the South Korean e-commerce giant at $109 billion.

Stock opened at $63.5, compared to the raised offer price of $35 per share which fetched around $4.6 billion for Coupang, in the biggest U.S. initial public offering this year.

