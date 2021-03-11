US Markets
CPNG

SoftBank-backed Coupang set to sail past IPO price

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSH SMITH

Shares of SoftBank-backed Coupang were set to open more than 40% above the offer price in their market debut on Thursday, after the South Korean e-commerce giant raised $4.55 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering this year.

March 11 (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank-backed Coupang were set to open more than 40% above the offer price in their market debut on Thursday, after the South Korean e-commerce giant raised $4.55 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering this year.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the stock was set to open at a range between $45 and $50, compared to the raised offer price of $35 per share. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: COUPANG IPO/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular