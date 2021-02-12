US Markets
DASH

SoftBank-backed Coupang reveals revenue surge ahead of U.S. IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc, backed by SoftBank Group Corp, filed for an initial public offering on Friday, revealing rapid revenue growth and narrowing losses as it gears up for a stock market debut in the United States.

Adds underwriters, background

Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc, backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, filed for an initial public offering on Friday, revealing rapid revenue growth and narrowing losses as it gears up for a stock market debut in the United States.

In its filing, Coupang said 2020 total revenue jumped 91% to $11.97 billion from a year earlier, and net loss narrowed to $474.9 million from $698.8 million in the same period.

The online retailer is looking to cash in on investor appetite for high-growth tech stocks, at a time when the U.S. IPO market is at its strongest in more than two decades.

Around the world, e-commerce companies have experienced a surge in demand as the COVID-19 pandemic forced consumers to stay at home and shop online.

Founded in 2010 by 41-year-old Harvard graduate Bom Kim, Seoul-based Coupang made a splash with its 'Rocket Delivery' service that promised delivery within 24 hours, in a sharp blow to the country's family-owned retail conglomerates including Shinsegae and Lotte.

SoftBank invested $1 billion in Coupang in 2015, and its Vision Fund invested an additional $2 billion in 2018. In its last funding round, Coupang was valued at $9 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co, JP Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup are among the underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DASH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters