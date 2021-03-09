US Markets

SoftBank-backed Coupang aims for $58 billion valuation in upsized IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSH SMITH

March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's Coupang Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, is aiming for a valuation of more than $58 billion in its U.S. stock market debut, after the e-commerce giant raised the price range for its offering on Tuesday.

In a regulatory filing, Coupang said it would price its offering between $32 and $34 per share, far above its earlier range of $27 and $30 a share.

At the top end of the new range, Coupang will raise as much as $4.08 billion, making it the largest U.S. IPO this year.

