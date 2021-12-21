US Markets

SoftBank-backed Cohesity confidentially files for U.S. IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Cohesity, a data management software company backed by SoftBank Group Corp, said on Tuesday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru

