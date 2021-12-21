SoftBank-backed Cohesity confidentially files for U.S. IPO

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cohesity, a data management software company backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, said on Tuesday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

