SoftBank-backed CloudMinds slashes workforce amid cash burn -sources

SoftBank-backed cloud robotics and artificial intelligence startup CloudMinds is slashing its workforce as it burns through cash after repeated attempts to list on the stock market, three people familiar with the matter said.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.