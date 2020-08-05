SoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly 3-fold in blockbuster Nasdaq debut

Aug 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed BigCommerce Holdings Inc's BIGC.O shares jumped nearly three-fold in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, after the e-commerce platform provider sold shares to investors in its $216.5-million initial public offering (IPO).

The stock opened at $68, compared with its IPO price of $24.00 per share.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

