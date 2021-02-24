SoftBank-backed Berkshire Grey to go public via $2.7 bln SPAC deal

Feb 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed robotics firm Berkshire Grey said on Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp RAAC.O in a deal valuing the equity of the combined company at $2.7 billion.

