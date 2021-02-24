US Markets
RAAC

SoftBank-backed Berkshire Grey to go public via $2.7 bln SPAC deal

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published

SoftBank-backed robotics firm Berkshire Grey said on Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the equity of the combined company at $2.7 billion.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed robotics firm Berkshire Grey said on Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp RAAC.O in a deal valuing the equity of the combined company at $2.7 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RAAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More