SoftBank-backed Banco Inter says won't proceed with Nasdaq listing

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital lender Banco Inter SA BIDI11.SA said it will not proceed with a planned listing on Nasdaq for now, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Inter was expecting shareholders to demand to cash out less than 2 billion reais, while its vast majority would swap its shares in Brazil for shares listed in the U.S. or Brazilian Depositary Receipts. But the bank said requests to cash out exceeded 2 billion reais.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

