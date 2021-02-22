SoftBank announces tender offer and consent solicitation

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (IFR) - SoftBank Group is offering to buy up to US$2.25bn-equivalent of its US dollar and euro currency bonds, alongside a consent solicitation offer.

A clearing price for each series of notes will be decided through a modified Dutch auction, but will not be lower than the minimum purchase price.

For its dollar notes comprising its 5.375% 2022s, 5.5% 2023s, 4.75% 2024s, 6.125% 2025s, 6% 2025s, 5.125% 2027s and 6.25% 2028s, the respective minimum purchase prices are 105%, 108.25%, 108.375%, 113%, 112.875%, 110.375%, and 116% of face value.

For its euro notes comprising its 4% 2022s, 4% 2023s, 4.5% 2025s, 4.75% 2025s, 3.125% 2025s, 5.25% 2027s, 5% 2028s, and 4% 2029s, the respective minimum purchase prices are 104.75%, 105.625%, 111.375%, 112.5%, 105.75%, 115.875%, 116.625%, and 111%.

The Japanese technology and finance holding company is also seeking to amend certain terms in the notes, related to a covenant around the distributions of proceeds of asset sales, including removing an existing carve-out for sales of assets in the SoftBank Vision Fund.

The tender and consent solicitation offer both end on March 5.

Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan and Credit Agricole are dealer managers and solicitation agents. Lucid Issuer Services is tender and information agent.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((daniel.stanton@refinitiv.com; +65 69299311))