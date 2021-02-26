SoftBank announces settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

Feb 26 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Friday it had reached a settlement with WeWork's special committee and the company's co-founder and former chief executive, Adam Neumann, putting to rest a legal battle dating back to 2019.

SoftBank, the new owner of the office-sharing firm, did not disclose terms of the settlement. Media reports earlier this week indicated the deal includes a nearly $500 million cut in Neumann's payout from SoftBank.

