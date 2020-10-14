SoftBank and Nippon Express to launch fleet management service -source

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wireless carrier SoftBank Corp 9434.T and logistics firm Nippon Express 9062.T plan to launch a joint venture offering fleet management services for small and medium-sized logistics firms, a source familiar with the matter said.

A SoftBank spokeswoman said it had not announced such a plan, which was first reported by the Nikkei business newspaper.

Nippon Express was not immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.

(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; writing by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely)

