Softbank (9434) Price Target Increased by 5.99% to 1,715.16

The average one-year price target for Softbank (9434) has been revised to 1,715.16 / share. This is an increase of 5.99% from the prior estimate of 1,618.17 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,464.50 to a high of 2,625.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.34% from the latest reported closing price of 1,500.00 / share.

Softbank Maintains 5.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Softbank. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 10.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9434 is 0.31%, a decrease of 12.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.96% to 224,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 31,697K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 27,222K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,513K shares, representing a decrease of 23.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9434 by 12.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,305K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,348K shares, representing an increase of 58.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9434 by 46.82% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,041K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,873K shares, representing an increase of 57.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9434 by 47.03% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 8,530K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares, representing an increase of 59.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9434 by 38.12% over the last quarter.

