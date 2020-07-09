Soft Start Seen For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of five-day winning streak in which it had summoned more than 110 points or 4.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,650-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing fears of another coronavirus wave. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dropped 16.84 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 2,652.65 after trading between 2,652.07 and 2,679.98. Volume was 2.6 billion shares worth 1.09 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Mall Trust plummeted 2.88 percent, while Hongkong Land Holdings plunged 2.42 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tanked 2.22 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.56 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 1.54 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 1.51 percent, Ascendas REIT declined 1.21 percent, Keppel Corp surrendered 1.14 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 1.09 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 1.09 percent, Singapore Airlines sank 1.04 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 0.86 percent, Venture Corporation jumped 0.72 percent, Thai Beverage lost 0.70 percent, CapitaLand climbed 0.69 percent, Comfort DelGro fell 0.68 percent, Genting Singapore slid 0.65 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.64 percent, Singapore Technologies added 0.60 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust slipped 0.49 percent, SingTel fell 0.40 percent, SATS sank 0.35 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.24 percent, City Development was down 0.23 percent and United Overseas Bank eased 0.14 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks spend most of Thursday in the red, although the NASDAQ managed to pull itself into positive territory.

The Dow tumbled 361.19 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 1.39 percent, while the NASDAQ gained 55.25 points or 0.52 percent to end at 10,547.75 and the S&P 500 fell 17.89 points or 0.56 percent to close at 3,152.05.

The weakness on Wall Street came after more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever by a country in a single day. That triggered fears that a re-imposition of lockdown measures will significantly weaken economic recovery chances.

In economic news, the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday as a marked surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown and triggered concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August sank $1.28 or 3.1 percent at $39.62 a barrel.

