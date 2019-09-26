Soft Start Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday halted the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 8 points or 0.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,595-point plateau although it's likely to open in the red again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, thanks to political uncertainty in the United States and ebbing optimism for a trade agreement between the U.S. and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index rose 3.42 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 1,593.00 after trading between 1,589.21 and 1,593.05. Volume was 1.8 billion shares worth 1.6 billion ringgit. There were 398 gainers and 370 decliners.

Among the actives, Maxis plummeted 3.41 percent, while Axiata surged 1.87 percent, Digi.com soared 1.07 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 0.97 percent, Maybank spiked 0.93 percent, Sime Darby jumped 0.88 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 0.78 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 0.62 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.45 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.36 percent, Genting sank 0.34 percent, Public Bank gained 0.30 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.29 percent, MISC shed 0.26 percent, Top Glove lost 0.21 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.18 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Hartalega Holdings, CIMB Group, Tenaga Nasional and Press Metal all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Thursday before showing signs of life in afternoon trade - although the major averages still finished in the red.

The Dow shed 79.59 points or 0.30 percent to 26,891.12, while the NASDAQ lost 46.72 points or 0.58 percent to 8,030.66 and the S&P 500 fell 7.25 points or 0.24 percent to 2.977.62.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid renewed political uncertainty following the release of the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said Q2 GDP growth was unrevised from the previous estimate, up 2.0 percent - slowing from 3.1 percent in Q1. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in August.

Crude oil futures ended just marginally down on Thursday, as traders continued to weigh global crude demand and supply positions. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November eased $0.08 or 0.1 percent at $56.41 a barrel.

