Soft Start Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, retreating more than 570 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now rests just beneath the 20,950-point plateau and it may extend its losses again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky and may be dictated by earnings news, although technology stocks figure to be under pressure regardless. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties and technology stocks.

For the day, the index shed 83.09 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 20,944.67 after trading between 20,889.02 and 21,214.98.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group skidded 0.87 percent, while Alibaba Health Info tumbled 2.66 percent, ANTA Sports jumped 1.53 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 0.33 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 3.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) stumbled 1.00 percent, China Resources Land plunged 6.87 percent, CITIC lost 0.23 percent, CNOOC tanked 4.12 percent, Country Garden plummeted 10.67 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical added 0.60 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 3.30 percent, Hang Lung Properties shed 0.24 percent, Henderson Land retreated 0.45 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.11 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.21 percent, Lenovo Group rallied 3.00 percent, Li Ning surged 4.38 percent, Meituan declined 0.75 percent, New World Development surrendered 1.42 percent, Techtronic Industries strengthened 1.43 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dipped 0.17 percent, WuXi Biologics sank 0.25 percent and AAC Technologies was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher Monday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and remained in negative territory and the S&P opened higher but fell late into the red.

The Dow jumped 249.59 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 35,160.79, while the NASDAQ tumbled 166.59 points or 1.22 percent to close at 13,453.07 and the S&P eased 2.76 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,459.45.

A steep drop by shares of Netflix (NFLX) weighed on the NASDAQ, with the streaming giant plummeting by 35.1 percent to its lowest closing level in four years after the company reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers in Q1. On the other hand, the continued advance by the Dow reflected strong gains by IBM Corp. (IBM) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Late in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said U.S. economic activity has expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February. Consumer spending has accelerated among retail and non-financial service firms, as Covid-19 cases tapered across the country.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales saw further downside in March.

Crude oil prices inched higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Concerns about supplies from Russia and disruptions in Libya also pushed oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.14 or 0.1 percent at $102.19 a barrel.

