Soft Start Seen For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has ticked higher in back-to-back sessions, rising almost 70 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,785-point plateau although it's expected to open under pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, thanks to renewed uncertainty regarding Brexit. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the casinos and financial shares.

For the day, the index gathered 60.52 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 26,786.20 after trading between 26,698.30 and 26,844.29.

Among the actives, China Resources Land plummeted 7.88 percent, while AAC Technologies surged 5.75 percent, Sands China soared 2.60 percent, Techtronic Industries and Galaxy Entertainment both spiked 2.47 percent, China Mobile plunged 1.06 percent, WH Group accelerated 0.91 percent, Tencent Holdings jumped 0.86 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 0.80 percent, BOC Hong Kong climbed 0.74 percent, CITIC advanced 0.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.55 percent, CNOOC sank 0.50 percent, New World Development gathered 0.37 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 0.23 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.21 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.13 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.10 percent, AIA Group rose 0.07 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Hang Lung Properties were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street soft as stocks were lackluster for much of Tuesday's trade, eventually sliding into negative territory as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 39.54 points or 0.15 percent to end at 26,788.10, while the NASDAQ lost 58.69 points or 0.72 percent to 8,104.30 and the S&P 500 fell 10.73 points or 0.36 percent to 2,995.99.

The pullback reflected renewed uncertainty about Brexit after U.K. lawmakers voted to move ahead with legislation related to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union but then voted against a shortened time frame to review the bill.

The choppy trading earlier in the session came as traders digested the latest batch of earnings news, with mixed results pulling the markets in opposite directions as McDonald's (MCD) and UPS (UPS) disappointed while Procter & Gamble (PG) and United Technologies (UTX) beat the street.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales pulled back by much more than anticipated in September.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Tuesday, buoyed by reports that OPEC will announce more output reductions in December. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November contracts expired at $54.16 a barrel, gaining $0.85 or 1.6 percent for the session.

